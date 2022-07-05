Rose Creek Fun Days July 8-10

Rose Creek is ready to continue the summer’s fun with a slate of activities to highlight the weekend.

This little, big town is ready to throw its traditional party starting on Friday, July 8.

Schedule of events Tentative schedule, all plans subject to change

Friday, July 8

• Kickball tourney, Ulven Field, 15 and under, 5 p.m.; 16 and over, 7 p.m.

• Concessions in the park, 5-10 p.m.

• Firemen’s water fights, Main Street. Registration, 7:30 p.m., fights, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

• Softball tourney, Ulven Field, 8 a.m.

• Concessions in the park, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Removal of bell, The Rosary, 10 a.m.

• Parade, noon

• Kiddie carnival in the park, 2-5 p.m.

• Pedal pull, 2 p.m. registration, 2:30 p.m. pull

• Windsor chop dinner in Wayside Park, 5-8 p.m.

• Live entertainment: 507 Country, Wayside Park, 6-7 p.m.

• Live entertainment: 507 Country, The Creek Bar & Grill, 9-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 10

• Softball tourney (continued), 8 a.m.

• Concessions in the park

• Car show, Maple Street/across from City Hall. Registration, 8 a.m., show 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and awards at 1:30 p.m.

• City-wide rummage sales all weekend

Medallion hunt all weekend