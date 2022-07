Registration is now open for the Austin Mountain Biking Team.

Participants must be in grades 6-12, have a helmet and closed-toe shoes and a mountain-style bike.

The annual MCA League Fee is $100 and the race fees are $50 per race if racing. A team jersey is $65 if racing.

Those interested can register by emailing Coach Connie Brown-Caldwell at austin.mn.cycling@gmail.com. Deadline is Aug. 1 if racing.