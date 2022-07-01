Raymond J. Maloney, 81

Raymond Joseph Maloney, age 81, of Austin, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester surrounded by his family.

Ray lived in Austin his whole life. Born June 25, 1941 to Mary E. and Eugene Maloney, Ray was second to the youngest of eight children. He went to Pacelli High School and graduated in 1960.

Ray met Marian “Mary Jo” Taylor and married her on August 3, 1963. They had four children, Jody, Dan, Dave, and Kevin.

Ray worked 37 years at Hormel and was proud to be a P9 Union man. He stood his ground when the 1985 P9 strike hit.

Ray loved his ten grandchildren to the moon and back.

Ray was very proud to be a full blooded Irishman. He loved telling jokes and loved pulling pranks on all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Jo Maloney, Austin; daughter, Jody Maloney, Austin; sons, Dan (Karrie) Maloney, Austin, Dave (Julie) Maloney, Austin, Kevin (Marri) Maloney, Austin; grandchildren, Eric (Ella) Maloney, Tyler Hershey, Samantha Maloney, Hunter (Molly) Maloney, Summer Ray (Jordan) Maloney, Riley Ray Maloney, Jonathan Maloney, Marshall Maloney, Katelyn Maloney, and Mia Maloney; a great granddaughter due in September; siblings, Vince (Nancy) Maloney, Austin, Kay Hahn, Austin, Maryann Maloney, Austin; 23 nieces and nephews; many great and great great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Mary and Eugene Maloney; brothers, Robert and Jack; sisters, Betty and Jeanne; parents-in-law, Chester and Marian Taylor; brothers-in-law, Jerry Hahn, Edward Vaith, and Robert Lauritzen.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 pm on Wednesday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the mass at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com