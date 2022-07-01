Prison time for woman who violated protection order

A woman who violated an order for protection last August has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Kevin Siefken sentenced Robyn Kay Halverson, 65, to 27 months in prison for felony violating an order for protection. The sentence was handed down Thursday in Mower County District Court. She will receive credit for 166 days served.

Halverson was arrested on Aug. 11, after police were dispatched to the 100 block of Third Avenue SW on a report of an intoxicated female. Officers arrived and learned that the female, Halverson, had been escorted to her home in the 400 block of First Street SW where police eventually made contact, however, police also learned that because of an order of protection she was prohibited from being at the residence and that she was the subject of an arrest warrant.

Police took her into custody and gave her a preliminary breath test that came back with a reading of .248, so high that the jail couldn’t hold her and she had to be taken to Zumbro Valley Detox Unit.

Prior to this incident, Halverson had been convicted of felony domestic assault in both 2018 and 2020.