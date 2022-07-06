Post 1216 falls to Stewartville

Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team lost at Stewartville by a score of 14-4 on the road Wednesday.

Post 1216 will close out its regular season when it hosts Waseca at 5 p.m Saturday and plays at the Rochester Royals 11 a.m. Saturday.

Austin pitching: Dane Schara (L) 3 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 ER, 2 K; Isaac Osgood, 1 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 ER; Isaac Nelsen, 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K; Ethan Anderson, 1 IP, 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Isaac Nelsen, 0-for-2, BB; Ethan Anderson, 1-for-3, R; Landon Meyer, 1-for-3; Isaac Osgood, 1-for-2; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-2

