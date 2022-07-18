Post 1216 drops two in Division Tournament

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team lost a pair of one-run contests as it was eliminated from the Division Tournament over the weekend.

Austin lost 8-7 to Waseca and it fell 6-5 to Bryon.

Post 1216 will now prepare for hosting the state tournament on Aug. 4-7.

Waseca 8, Austin 7

Austin pitching: Blake Cummings (L) 5 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 BB, 8 R, 3 ER, 5 K; Isaac Nelsen, 1 1/3 IP, 0 R,

Austin hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Sam Oelfke, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Peyton Ransom, 0-for-4, RBI; Ethan Anderson, 0-for-4, R; Isaac Nelsen, 0-for-3, BB; Cooper Napton, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Isaac Osgood, 3 BBs

Byron 6, Austin 5

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 4 ER, 2 K; Osgood, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 ER

Austin hitting: Meyer, 0-for-3, BB; Oelfke, 0-for-4, RBI, R; Ransom, 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Anderson, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-2, 2 BBs; Dane Schara, 0-for-3, BB; Cooper Napton, 0-for-3, R, BB; Isaac Osgood, 1-for-2, R, BB