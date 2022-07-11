Post 1216 closes the regular season out with a win in Rochester

Published 1:41 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team beat the Rochester Rockets 13-1 to end the regular season in Rochester Monday.

Dane Schara knocked in four runs for Austin.

Post 1216 (9-6 overall, 8-6 District) will open the postseason on the road this weekend.

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 7 K

Austin hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, 2 R, BB; Sam Oelfke, 2-for-3, 3 R, BB; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-4, 2 R; Dane Schara, 2-for-3, 4 RBIs, double, R; Cooper Napton, 1-for-4, R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-3, R, double; Sam Winkels, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Blake Cummings, 2-for-3, RBI; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-1, R

More RSS General

Robert W. Pettitt, 95

Ceremony to recognize the last Union soldier buried in Mower County

Mary Jo Schamber, 78

Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections