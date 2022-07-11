Post 1216 closes the regular season out with a win in Rochester

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team beat the Rochester Rockets 13-1 to end the regular season in Rochester Monday.

Dane Schara knocked in four runs for Austin.

Post 1216 (9-6 overall, 8-6 District) will open the postseason on the road this weekend.

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 7 K

Austin hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, 2 R, BB; Sam Oelfke, 2-for-3, 3 R, BB; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-4, 2 R; Dane Schara, 2-for-3, 4 RBIs, double, R; Cooper Napton, 1-for-4, R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-3, R, double; Sam Winkels, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Blake Cummings, 2-for-3, RBI; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-1, R