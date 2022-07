Second Act, a thrift store located at 3301 West Oakland Avenue, opened for business Friday morning.

Proceeds from the store goes to support the Matchbox Children’s Theatre. The store is open 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 1-507-438-6376.

Look to Wednesday’s Herald for a larger story on the new business.