Parkinson’s educational program taking place in Owatonna

American Parkinson’s Disease Association Minnesota Chapter is hosting a free Parkinson’s disease educational program for residents of southern Minnesota on July 13.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the event taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Elks Lodge, 126 East Vine Street, Owatonna, MN 55060. Topics will include “An Introduction to Home Care” and “Cognition and Mood in Parkinson’s Disease.”

There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served. To register, please call Anushka at 651-241-8297 or email anushka.shiell@allina.com. You can also visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/apdmincha/event/852443/ to register.