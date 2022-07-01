Owatonna man charged with drug sales

An Owatonna man has been charged in Mower County District Court for felony drug possession-sales.

Drew Lamain Schroht-Fuller, 38, was charged with two felony counts of third degree drug sales or possession.

According to the court complaint, Austin Police, through the use of confidential informants, arranged for purchases on two separate occasions at two separate locations — once on Nov. 11, 2021 and Dec. 10, 2021. In total, the CRI’s were able to allegedly purchase just under 2 grams of heroin.

Schroht-Fuller’s next court appearance is slated for July 11.