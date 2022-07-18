Non Wing Sprints bring their excitement to Chateau Speedway Friday Night

By Matthew Grage

Chateau Speedway returned to action Friday Night after a week off and joining the lineup for the night was the Mid American Renegade Non Wing Sprints making there second of three scheduled appearances at The Track this season.

Along with The Tracks regular six classes, it made for a full night of action sponsored by the Motor Supply Company’s of Austin and Albert Lea. Five of the seven classes saw drivers turn the fastest laps of the season for their class and two of those were Track Records.

In the Mid American Renegade Sprints, it was Cam Schaeffer of Little Canada leading the way with his 47th Career Renegade Feature win. Schaeffer also had a feature win at Lansing in 2020. Schaeffer came out of row two and out ran Jake Kouba of Minneapolis and Scott Brandt of Andover for his first win of the season at Chateau Speedway. His fast lap of the night was a 15.371/78.061 which is the fastest of the two nights the class has been at the track this year.

Also picking up a feature win in his first visit to the track this year was Kevin Donlan of Decorah, Iowa in the Skjeveland Sanitation USRA Stock Cars. Donlan did so with speed that gave him the Track Record for the class as he posted a fast lap of 16.904 which comes out to 70.961 mph in the caution free main event.

The other Track Record came in the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified Class where Kadden Kath of Ellendale lowered the mark by about a tenth of second as he turned a 16.338/73.441 second lap in his heat win. He backed up the heat win with a feature win as well.

Action resumes next Friday Night with the six regular classes back in action with the first green flag scheduled to fly at 7:15 p.m.

POWER 96 PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Jack Maas; 2. Jack Paulson; 3. Devyn Deyo; 4. Michael Wick; 5. Andrew Eischens

DOUBLE M TRANSPORT USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Hunter Kennedy; 2. Michael Johnson; 3. Ty Griffith; 4. Noah Grinstead; 5. Cole Bennerotte

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein; 2. Josh Angst; 3. Steve Wetzstein; 4. AJ Zvorak; 5. Jason Cummins

MANKE’S OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT HORNETS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Shawn Poston; 2. Brandon Blanchard; 3. Colin Wittenberg; 4. Hayley Herrick

MID AMERICAN RENEGADE – NON-WINGED TRADITIONAL SPRINTS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Cam Schafer; 2. Jake Kouba; 3. Scott Brandt; 4. Mike Mueller; 5. Zach Widdes[2]

HANSON TIRE WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath; 2. Kylie Kath; 3. Kobie Kath; 4. Greg Pfeifer Jr; 5. Jeremy Misgen

SKJEVELAND SANITATION USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Kevin Donlan; 2. Andrew Eischens; 3. Cole Denner; 4. Travis Shipman; 5. Chris Adams