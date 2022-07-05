New distillery will celebrate their grand opening

Will join the home of Loon Juice and Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery

The Traditionalist Distillery announces their upcoming grand opening at and will be based at Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery.

On July 8-10, the new distillery will celebrate their public grand opening with bourbon flights, tours, a new menu and give-aways. Located just east of Grand Meadow and along Bluff Country, the distillery is surrounded on all sides by the corn fields that provide the grain for their bourbon.

“Our philosophy is to do things the right way, even if it’s the hard way,” said Director of Operations Justin Osborne. “We have an affinity for the classics, and Bourbon is the quintessential American spirit. We aren’t trying to change the way it’s made, we are just trying to change where it’s made. We have great grains, water, climate, technology, and talent. We are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish so far, and we look forward to what we can do in the coming years.”

The newly remodeled bourbon distillery and lounge features an expansive patio, booth seating, two levels, and a cocktail bar. The all-new menu features flights, classic bourbon drinks, original cocktails, and a rotating selection of seasonal cocktails. The on-site award-winning restaurant has also released a new menu to pair with the bourbon offerings, featuring locally raised and bourbon-fed beef options that can only be found at the distillery.

Throughout the weekend, the owners and distillers will be leading tours to explain the process of making bourbon. Free tours will happen at 6 p.m. on Friday evening and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. An exclusive behind-the-scenes tour with barrel tasting will be offered on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets available online.

Highlights of the tours will include information on how a still works, as well as a visit to the newly built barrel aging facility.

While The Traditionalist is a new business, the owners are not newcomers to the craft beverage industry. Located within the same building is Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery and Loon Juice cider, the largest wine/cider producers in the state. The addition of a distillery makes this an experience unlike any other in the Midwest. All three brands offer multiple flight options, allowing guests to experience the unique flavor profiles and distinct differences of the agricultural products of the Midwest. Four Daughters produces cold climate wines from the vineyard located on-site. Loon Juice exclusively uses Honeycrisp apples developed by the University of Minnesota.

The Traditionalist Distillery opens at 11 a.m., seven days a week. Visit https://fourdaughtersvineyard.com/ for hours, upcoming special events, and updates.