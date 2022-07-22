Mueller, Dornink party earns NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award

The state’s major small business organization, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), has presented Rep. Patricia Mueller and Sen. Gene Dornink with the Guardian of Small Business Award.

“I am honored to receive this award for standing up for our local small businesses during my last two years at the Legislature,” Mueller said. “Our local businesses have had an extremely difficult time during the last few years, and I’ve heard from many of them about their legislative priorities during my time in St. Paul. I look forward to continuing the important work of supporting small businesses during the upcoming legislative session!”

Mueller and Dornink both earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award with a 100% score on the NFIB Minnesota Voting Record for 2021-22.

“I am honored and humbled to be receiving this award,” Dornink said. “The last few years have presented numerous challenges to small businesses throughout the State, and it is important that legislators step up to advocate for them and their unique needs. I look forward to continuing this important work in future legislative sessions.”

The Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for legislators who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners.

Lawmakers are informed prior to Key Votes of consensus positions developed through NFIB’s one member, one vote policy and asked to support the priorities of small business with their vote. Key Votes are recorded in the biennial NFIB Minnesota Voting Record and distributed to the more than 10,000 small businesses that belong to NFIB here.