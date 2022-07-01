Mower County Senior Center

Monday: Closed for Independence Day

Tuesday

• Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

• Exercise w/Evie’s Friends, 9 a.m.

• Arthritis Exercise, 10:15 a.m.

• Lunch available (Cheesy Chicken and Rice), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Cheesy Chicken and Rice

• Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

• 500 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday

• Walking Club, 9 a.m.

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

• Lunch available (Poutine burger), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

• Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday

• Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

• Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

• Lunch available (Au gratin potatoes and ham ), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Bingo, 1 p.m.

• Memory Café, 2 p.m.

Friday

• SAIL- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

• Ping Pong 9:30am

• Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Cards 500, 12:30 p.m.

• Bridge, 12:30 p.m.