Mower County Senior Center
Published 6:03 pm Friday, July 1, 2022
Monday: Closed for Independence Day
Tuesday
• Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
• Exercise w/Evie’s Friends, 9 a.m.
• Arthritis Exercise, 10:15 a.m.
• Lunch available (Cheesy Chicken and Rice), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cheesy Chicken and Rice
• Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
• 500 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday
• Walking Club, 9 a.m.
• Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
• Lunch available (Poutine burger), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
• Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.
Thursday
• Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
• Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
• Lunch available (Au gratin potatoes and ham ), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Bingo, 1 p.m.
• Memory Café, 2 p.m.
Friday
• SAIL- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
• Ping Pong 9:30am
• Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cards 500, 12:30 p.m.
• Bridge, 12:30 p.m.