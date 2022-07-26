MnDOT releases Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan for public review, comment

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public and transportation stakeholders to review and comment on the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan.

Updated every five years, the SMTP is the highest policy plan for transportation in Minnesota. It outlines objectives, performance measures, strategies and actions to help advance MnDOT’s vision of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment and our economy over the next 20 years. The document is a statewide policy plan for all users, all modes and any jurisdiction that has a role in Minnesota’s transportation system.

Minnesotans can review the draft plan and submit comments online at MinnesotaGO.org or through the project email at stateplans.dot@state.mn.us. The plan can also be reviewed in hard copy at the MnDOT Library (395 John Ireland Blvd., St. Paul) and at any of the eight MnDOT district headquarters around the state. The plan will be available for comment through Sept. 18.

The 2022-2041 updated SMTP is a result of a two-and-a-half-year collaboration with the public, stakeholders and partners. Engagement involved more than 6,500 interactions with Minnesotans including surveys, forums, listening sessions, presentations and opportunities to attend community events.

A public hearing will be held from 4-6 p.m., Sep. 7, in Room G15 at MnDOT’s Central Office (395 John Ireland Blvd., St. Paul).

The public may also participate via web conference or at other MnDOT district headquarters statewide:

Duluth – 1123 Mesaba Avenue

Bemidji – 3920 Highway 2 West

Baxter – 7694 Industrial Park Road

Detroit Lakes – 1000 Highway 10 West

Rochester – 2900 48th Street NW

Mankato – 2151 Bassett Drive

Willmar – 2505 Transportation Road