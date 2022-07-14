Meadow Greens Ladies Club holds Mid Summer Slump Tournament

The Meadow Greens Ladies Golf Club held their annual Mid Summer Slump Low-Gross Low-Net Tournament on Wednesday.

Low-gross winner was Karen Baier with a score of 88. First low-net winner with a score of 75 was Sue Erickson, and second low-net was Joy Blaser also with a 75 (tie broken by handicap hole).

Sandy Davis took third low-net with a 76, with Jan Waller taking fourth low-net also with a 76 (tie broken by handicap hole). Fifth low net went to Joyce Anderson with a 79, and sixth low net was won by Janice Perrigo with an 80.

Longest putt on hole number 9 went to Shelia Cotter, and closest to the pin on hole number 12 went to Karen Baier. Birdies were made by Sue Erickson on No. 2 and Karen Baier on No. 6.

Chip-ins were made by Sue Erickson on No. 2, Joy Blaser on No. 3, Karen Baier on No. 6, and Sandy Davis on No. 8.