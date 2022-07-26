Mayo ranked No. 1 in Best Hospitals rankings

Mayo Clinic has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for the seventh consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022–2023 “Best Hospitals” rankings.

U.S. News & World Report first published state rankings in 2012, with Mayo Clinic in Rochester ranked No. 1 in Minnesota since the beginning. This year marks a decade that Mayo Clinic in Arizona has ranked No. 1 in the state, while Mayo Clinic in Florida has ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida for six of the past seven years.

“Were proud to again be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the nation,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO. “This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement.”

Mayo Clinic in Arizona has again been ranked on the “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll list – the sixth consecutive year that Mayo Clinic in Arizona has been named a top-20 hospital in the nation. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in northwestern Wisconsin and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota, has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in southern Minnesota.

The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll features 20 hospitals across the country with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, and 20 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors such as survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists. Hospitals also are ranked regionally within states and major metro areas.

“This recognition is a testament to our staff’s deep commitment to delivering care with exceptionally high quality, safety and experience,” says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s chief value officer. “More than any other year, I am particularly proud of the perseverance, expertise, attention to detail and empathy of our staff that is responsible for our category-of-one performance, as supported by our consistent No. 1 ranking.”