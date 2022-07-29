Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin receive high ratings

Numerous hospitals across Mayo Clinic Health System have received high ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings provide patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital’s composite score of 51 quality metrics from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs. These programs measure the broad categories of mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

The three Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that earned five stars — the best score possible — are:

• Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

• La Crosse, Wisconsin.

• Red Wing, Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, and Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester also received 5 stars.

The three Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that earned 4 stars are:

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

• Mankato, Minnesota.

• Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

The national average is 3 stars.

“Mayo Clinic Health System is honored to be highly rated by CMS for our quality, safety and service to our patients,” says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, our staff continues to display professionalism and compassion as they put the needs of our patients first. We are so proud of our hardworking, highly skilled and dedicated staff who bring high quality and safe care to our patients and communities.”

Numerous Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals also received high Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings. These star ratings are the result of patient-experience surveys.

The Mayo Clinic Health System hospital that earned 5 stars is:

• Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Wisconsin.

The nine Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that earned 4 stars are:

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

• Northland in Barron, Wisconsin.

• Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

• Fairmont, Minnesota.

• La Crosse, Wisconsin.

• Mankato, Minnesota.

• Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

• New Prague, Minnesota.

• Red Wing, Minnesota.

“These ratings recognize the hard work, skill, and dedication of our staff, who work together each day to bring compassionate, high-quality care to our patients and communities in Southeast Minnesota,” says Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, and Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester also received 4 stars.

Learn more about CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings.