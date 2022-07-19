Mary C. Helland, 91

Mary Caroline Bloomberg Helland, 91, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Rochester – St. Marys Campus.

Mary was born August 8, 1930 to George and Mae (Sawtell) Bloomberg in State Center, IA. Mary spent much of her childhood in Ames, IA graduating from Ames High School. She married Duane Helland on October 31,1948 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA. They farmed near McCallsburg, IA, then Grand Meadow, MN and for 31 years near Stewartville. Mary worked in sales at JC Penneys in Austin and Rochester and for 25 years in the business office at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. They retired in 1993 moving to a home in Stewartville. Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville and was active with the Center for Active Adults and the Stewartville Lionesses. Mary and Duane moved to Prairie Meadows in Kasson in 2011, to Stewartville Root River Estates in 2014, and then to assisted living at The Meadows in Grand Meadow where Mary has lived since 2015. Duane died in 2017. Mary loved traveling with her husband. She was an avid reader; she also enjoyed music, embroidering and painting. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, lovely smile and positive outlook on life. She loved hugs and letters from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Helland family wishes to thank the many kind, compassionate workers at The Meadows.

Surviving Mary are her four children: Mark (Lois) Eau Claire, WI; Kathy (Ron) Jensen, Austin; Diane (Al) Peterson, Eyota; and Carol Smith (Ed Kunz), Paynesville; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great – great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, her parents, sister Evy Bishop, brother Jack Bloomberg and grandson Jeremy Helland.

The funeral service for Mary will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (July 21, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Memories and condolences of Mary are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com