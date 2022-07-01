Marlys Louise Felty, 85, formerly of Brownsdale, MN passed away on June 29, 2022, at Birchwood Cottage in Owatonna, MN.

Marlys was born on May 23, 1937, the daughter of Leo and Hazel (Rasmussen) Fisher in Lemond Township in Steele County, MN. Marlys graduated from Owatonna High School and was later united in marriage to Walter Felty on March 11, 1956 in Owatonna. Walter passed away on May 30, 2008.

Marlys was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church in Brownsdale. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, yardwork, gardening and just being outdoors.

Marlys is survived by her daughter, Diane (Daniel) Francis, Owatonna, MN; son, David (Audrey) Felty, Hampton, MN; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Gene) Cornelis, Ellendale, MN; and sister-in-law, Delores Fisher, Medford, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Walter Felty and Laverne Bergstrom; brother, Mark Fisher; and son, Jim Felty.

Visitation will be 9:30–11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Waltham Township Cemetery in rural Waltham. Blessed be her memory.

