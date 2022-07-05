Man rescued from grain bin Tuesday morning

A rural Mower County man was rescued from a grain bin Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower county emergency communications received a 911 call at around 9:38 a.m. regarding a 48-year-old male who was trapped up to his neck in a two-thirds full grain bin located in the 22800 block of 680th Avenue, Dexter.

Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dexter Fire Department and First Responders, Grand Meadow Fire and Ambulance, Adams Fire, Austin Fire, and Mayo One responded to the scene and assisted with the rescue.

The subject was transported by ground to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in stable condition.