Man dead after Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

A Glenco, Minnesota man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed Wednesday morning east of Blooming Prairie.

The identity of the 75-year-old male has yet to be released.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 just outside of Blooming Prairie when the Harley-Davidson he was riding went into the ditch and he was ejected. The accident took place at around 10:21 a.m near 115th Avenue.

More information is slated to be released Wednesday night

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance responded.