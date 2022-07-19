Lunchbox History Series presents ‘It Happened in Mower County’

The Mower County Historical Society will hold its next 2022 Lunchbox History Series at noon on Thursday, July 28.

Local community member, educator, and historian, Dean Ulland, will present a program entitled: “It Happened in Mower County.”

Ulland’s presentation will explore unique happenings from Mower County history in the Pioneer Building on the Mower County Fairgrounds at the Mower County Historical Society. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. People are encouraged to bring your lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

To RSVP for the Lunchbox event, email director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the Mower County Historical Society at 507-437-6082.

Lunchbox History Series events are held monthly on the fourth Thursday from April to September.

You can support the Mower County Historical by becoming a member of the society. The Historical Society also accepts financial and in-kind donations year round to fund various projects.

Contact director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office during our regular business hours Tuesday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.