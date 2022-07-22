Logan Cox gets prison for escaping custody

An Austin man convicted of escaping from custody, a felony, has been sentenced to prison.

Logan Carlyle Cox, 26, was handed a prison sentence of 21 months by Judge Jeffrey Kritzer in Mower County District Court on Thursday.

According to the court complaint, on Oct. 8, 2021, an agent with the Department of Corrections alerted the Austin Police Department that Cox, who was already on parole from prison, cut off his electronic monitoring device and escaped custody.

Cox had been living at the DOC’s intensive supervision residence in the 700 block of Eighth Street NE. The device itself was found in a yard in the 900 block of Seventh Place NE on Oct. 9.

Later that same day, Cox was arrested on an unrelated matter and taken to the Mower County Jail.

With Thursday’s sentence, Cox was given credit for 285 days served.