Linda A. Delle, 69

Linda A. Delle, age 69, of Florissant, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis in Bridgeton, Missouri. Linda Ann Poteet was born September 29, 1952, to George Poteet and Bettie Newman in Austin, Minnesota. She was a 1971 graduate from Austin High School. Linda then went on to attend college in Portland, Oregon, where she received a degree in bricklaying – masonry. Following college, Linda moved back to Austin in 1980 and soon after became a bricklayer; she even helped build the Hormel plant. From 1983 until 1988, she was the manager at the Sterling Motel. Linda then worked 12 years at the Mower Council for the Handicapped before moving to Las Vegas in 2000, where she was a vet tech and loved working with animals. Linda then moved to Missouri in 2008, where she stayed the rest of her years. Linda was a member of the American Legion Post 91 in Austin. She enjoyed playing darts, gambling, and camping. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her great niece and great nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Jim Doan) Roberts of St. Louis, MO; siblings, Pam (Scott) Bridley of Austin, MN and Butch Poteet of Appling, Georgia; brother-in-law, Larry Bergman; niece, Andrea (Dave) Stawarski of O’Fallon, IL; one great niece and two great nephews, Landen, Haley, and Nolan; godson, Alex Sheldon; friends, Jane Amdahl, Steph Killian, Michelle Schreier, Lisa Schiers, Amy Blackstad, Jean Ball, Barb Johnson, and Robin Sheldon. She was preceded in death by her father, George Poteet; mother, Bettie Ricketts; and sister, Shirley Bergman.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.