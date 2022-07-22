Letter to Editor: The people require congressional representation

If a president dies in office, it’s provided that someone takes his place and someone to take the successor’s place if needed. Not so with Congress. Since February, District 1 has been without representation in the U.S. House. Congress continues voting.

District 1 is not represented in the vote nor heard. You have not been and are not represented nor heard. Nearly six months with no representation. We must make provisions for Congresspeople just as we have for the presidency.

Gregory Soderberg

Austin, MN