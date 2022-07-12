LeRoy Summer Fest, July 15-17

This mid July, make LeRoy your next destination for summer fun.

The community will hold its annual Summer Fest on July 15-17, and it’s packed with things to keep your summer rolling.

Schedule of events

All times and events are subject to change.

Friday, July 15

• LeRoy Lions Drive-By Brat Meal, LeRoy Community Center, 5-7 p.m.

• Water Ball Fights, on Luella Street by the Water Tower (registration at 6 p.m.), 7 p.m.

• Street Dance featuring Red Dirt Road, on South Broadway by Travel Lanes, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 16

• Container Gardening Contest at LeRoy Public Library, accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to noon

• LeRoy Public Library Open House, 9 a.m. to noon

• Kid Power Sanctioned Pedal Tractor Pull at South Park, 10 a.m.

• Tractor Pull at Northern Country Coop (driver’s meeting and registration at 9 a.m.), 10 a.m.

• Kids Water Ball Fights at South Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Kids Games & Bounce Houses at South Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Pony Rides at South Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Lunch & Pie & Ice Cream Social by 1st Presbyterian Church at Community Center

• Open House at LeRoy Hometown Fitness, 390 W Main, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bean Bag Tournament on South Broadway by Travel Lanes, 1 p.m.

• Bingo at LeRoy Community Center Small Room, 2 p.m.

Gopher State Garden Tractor Pullers at South Business Alley, 2 p.m.

• Muddy Warrior Obstacle Course at South Park, 3-6 p.m.

• Windsor Chop Supper at LeRoy Community Center, Musical Entertainment during Supper by Tim’s Mobile Music, 5-7 p.m.

• Street Dance featuring Luke Hendrickson & the Crop Circles and Maygen & the Bird Watcher, on South Broadway by Travel Lanes, 8 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, July 17

• Joint Ecumenical Church Service at South Park, 10 a.m.

• Grilled Chicken Dinner, sponsored by LeRoy Fire Department, at Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Open House at LeRoy Hometown Fitness, 390 W Main, Noon to 4 p.m.

• Grand Parade, following the Parade-Kiddie Train Rides at South Park, 2 p.m.

• Dedication Ceremony for LeRoy Veterans Memorial, at LeRoy Veterans Memorial by LeRoy Community Center, 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Church at First Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m.