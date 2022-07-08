LaVerne “Vern” E. Kehret, 86

LaVerne “Vern” Ernest Kehret, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home in Austin. Vern was born January 20, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Carl and Mathilda (Moltz) Kehret. He graduated from Austin High School in 1954 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. Vern continued his education in Minneapolis, attending Vocational Technical School in the evenings to study aviation and obtain his pilot’s license and received his A&P mechanic’s license. He achieved inspector rating, so he could inspect and license airplanes. Vern held a Private Pilot’s License, Commercial License, Land and Sea License. He bought and sold airplanes, owned his own float plane, and flew to Alaska several times. As the farming operation grew, he gave up inspecting and started running his farming operation for some time. On December 10, 1961, he was united in marriage to Virginia Thoen in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Vern loved farming and fixed all his own equipment; he was very mechanical. He also loved his dog, Piper and his grand puppy, Ellie. Vern was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Kehret of Austin, MN; two sons, Dayton (Shan) Kehret of Austin, MN and Jon (Laurie) Kehret of Byron, MN; seven grandchildren, Katelyn (Alex), Nate, Colten, Kayle, Josh (Brenda), Calvin (Brittany), and Katie; brother, Bruce (Susan) Kehret; and sisters-in-law, Peg Kehret, Carolyn Kehret, and Roberta Kehret. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mathilda Kehret; brothers, Carl Kehret, Jr., Roger Kehret, and Jerry Kehret.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation took place one hour prior to the service. Interment was held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.