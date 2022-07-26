Larry L. Hall, 72

Larry Luverne Hall, age 72, of Austin, died Sunday, July 24th, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health systems-Rochester.

Larry was born December 27th, 1949 in Austin, Minnesota to Hollis & Irene (Shorey) Hall. He grew up in Rose Creek, Minnesota, later moved to Austin, Minnesota until his passing.

Larry worked for Cedar Valley Services up until his retirement, he loved work, always wanted to keep busy and enjoyed his fellow workers there.

Larry enjoyed a rich happy life, growing up with 9 brothers and 3 sisters. Always the sports fan, Larry would always have his Twins or Vikings Jersey on when his teams were on TV, he rarely missed a game. He loved playing ball with his brothers and hated to lose.

Survivors include three brothers, Jerry Hall, Kirkland, IL., Robert “Bob” Hall, Fort Collins, CO, Kerry “Pete” Hall, Lakeville, MN; a sister, Shirley (Hall) Simmons, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Yvonne Hall (Wickbloom), Arleta Hall; six brothers, Hollis Jr., Wayne, William, Stewart, Gary, and Keith.

There will be a private service at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN at a later date.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com