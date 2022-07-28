Ladies Golf Club hosts Two-Lady Best Shot
Published 3:11 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
“Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was Two-Lady Best Shot format on Wednesday.
Players subtracted a team handicap after each nine holes for net scores. Winning on the front nine with a score of 25 was Carol Bulson and Sue Erickson, and Joyce Anderson and Patty Shatek with a score of 27 (tie broken by handicap hole).
On the back nine, Karen Baier and Judy McGuire scored a win shooting a 25. Chip-ins were made by Dianne Barnett on hole No. 1, and Sandy Davis on hole No. 13.