Ladies Golf Club hosts Two-Lady Best Shot

Published 3:11 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Daily Herald

“Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was Two-Lady Best Shot format on Wednesday. 

Players subtracted a team handicap after each nine holes for net scores. Winning on the front nine with a score of 25 was Carol Bulson and Sue Erickson, and Joyce Anderson and Patty Shatek with a score of 27 (tie broken by handicap hole). 

On the back nine, Karen Baier and Judy McGuire scored a win shooting a 25. Chip-ins were made by Dianne Barnett on hole No. 1, and Sandy Davis on hole No. 13.

