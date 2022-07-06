Ladies Golf Club hosts “Play of the Day”

“Play of the Day” for Wednesday was Best and Worst for the Meadow Greens Ladies Golf Club.

Players subtracted handicap per hole and then threw out their best and worst score on each nine for a seven hole net score.

Winners on the front nine were Joyce Anderson and Jan Thissen with scores of 27, and Patty Shatek with a score of 28. On the back nine Joy Blaser took a win with a score of 26, and Mary Jo Swoboda with a 27. A chip-in was made by Mary Jo Swoboda on hole no. 10.