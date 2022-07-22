KSMQ Public Television adds two board members

KSMQ Public Television, the PBS television station serving over 700,000 viewers in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, recently added two members Sylwia Bujak Oliver and Tara Scott to the board of directors of its nonprofit organization KSMQ Public Service Media, Inc.

Oliver, of Rochester, is executive director of 125 LIVE, the Rochester senior center. Oliver is a native of Poland and holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Adam Mickiewicz in Poznan, Poland. She serves on the board of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and is a grants consultant for the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Scott, of Austin, is finance manager of The Hormel Institute in Austin. She is a native of Austin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Scott is a member of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and a graduate of Leadership Austin.

Both were named to three-year terms.