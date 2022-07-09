Knights of Columbus holds raffle

The Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus held their annual raffle drawing on June 9.

The winners were: Fran Baudoin, Dexter ($400), Bradley Limpert, Adams ($200), Richard Gehling, Grand Meadow ($100), Ben Klankowski, Austin ($100), Richard Gehling, Grand Meadow ($100) and Steve Kasel, LeRoy ($100).

The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone that bought raffle tickets. Real Presence Radio Network (970 AM) will receive $1,700, which is their share of the raffle.