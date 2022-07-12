Jean-Louis commits to Alaska-Fairbanks

Austin Bruins defensemen recently Xavier Jean-Louis announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Jean-Louis, 21, joined the Bruins during the 2021-22 season after being selected 13th overall in the 2021 NAHL Draft.

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” said Jean-Louis. “I worked hard for this, and I’m excited for what’s coming next.”

During the season, the 6-foot, 4-inch, 190-pound defenseman appeared in 56 games and had a stat line of 1G-17A-18P, and was selected to the 2022 NAHL Top Prospects Team.

“Xavier is talented. He knows his role and uses his size when needed,” mentioned Head Coach Steve Howard. “UAF is a great program, and Xavier is going to fit in well”.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is a public land-grant research university in College, Alaska; a suburb of Fairbanks.The Nanooks compete at the NCAA Division II level with the exception of Hockey which competes at the Division I level as an Independent Member.