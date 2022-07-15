Jamey Helgeson: Tell Congress to pass disability funding now

The Senate is currently considering making a major investment in disability services, but we need your help to make sure it happens! People with disabilities rely on home and community-based services (HCBS) for everyday things like employment support, getting around the community, dressing, bathing, taking medication, and much more. But there isn’t enough money in the HCBS program to support everyone. Too many people are stuck on waiting lists and not getting the services they need. Direct care workers are underpaid, which leads to high turnover, critical staffing shortages, and compromised care for many people with disabilities. All too often, this means unpaid family caregivers are filling in the gaps of care.

The pandemic has made the disability direct support worker crisis worse than ever. It’s long past time for a HISTORIC investment in disability funding. Act now so people with disabilities, their families, and the direct support professional workforce can get the support they need! Contact your Senators now because #CareCantWait! Visit

https://tinyurl.com/HCBSCareCantWait.

Upcoming Events

July 26: Picnic In The Park, 5 p.m.

July 28: Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

July 29: Movie Night, 6 p.m.

July 30: Fishing Day, 10 a.m.

Sept. 23: Hawaiian Luau at Veterans Pavilion – Register at www.tinyurl.com/HawaiianLuau2022. Free to attend, fun for everyone, friends and family welcome. Concession stand on site – Bring cash to purchase snacks and beverages

Oct. 16: LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration – Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/

70thanniversarycelebration