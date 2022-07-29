Jamey Helgeson: Get ready to celebrate 70 years with LIFE

LIFE Mower County is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022, and we are pleased to announce that the “LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration” will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Holiday Inn and Austin Conference Center.

This event,– designed for the whole family, is not to be missed.

The evening will begin with a social hour with hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The evening’s activities will also include entertainment, a cash bar, raffles, a Heads or Tails game, and 70th anniversary presentation and video premier. Sponsorship opportunities are available now. Tickets will be available to purchase beginning at noon on Monday, Aug. 1. Tickets are $52 per person or $35 per person with an Intellectual and Developmental Disability.

Tickets to the event must be purchased in advance.

LIFE Mower County is a privately funded, non-profit organization. We don’t receive any state or federal funding. In order to provide programs and services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, fundraising events like this 70th Anniversary Celebration are necessary. One hundred percent of the funds raised at this event will be used in Mower County to support people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

To learn more, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversarycelebration.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Special Olympics Bocce Tournament

Tuesday: Freeborn County Fair and Neal McCoy Concert

Wednesday: Freeborn County Fair and Lee Greenwood Concert

Thursday: Special Olympics Bocce

Friday: Open Center

Aug. 8: People First Aktion Club

Aug. 10: Special Olympics Bowling

Aug. 11: Special Olympics Softball

Sept. 23: Hawaiian Luau at Veterans Pavilion – Register at www.tinyurl.com/HawaiianLuau2022 FREE to attend, FUN for everyone, FRIENDS & FAMILY welcome.

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar