Jacks keep Hounds in check

The Austin Greyhounds couldn’t wake up their bats in an 8-1 loss to the Wanamingo Jacks in Marcusen Park Wednesday night.

The Hounds mustered just three hits, while the Jacks finished with 12 hits

Austin starter Jack Dankert cruised through the first four innings as he retired 10 straight hitters before he ran into trouble in the top of the fifth. Wanamingo rallied for four hits in that frame – including an RBI single by Braxton Baker and an RBI single by Jake Glarner.

“Wanamingo won our Region last season and they’ve got a great team,” Hounds manager Joe Ciola said. “They played well tonight and we played well too. Even though we didn’t have a lot of hits, we had some good at bats.”

Wanamingo Alex Roosen, who was an All-American at Riverland Community College, allowed a first inning run off an RBI single by his former college teammate Nestor Jimenez, but Roosen settled down after that. The Hounds (8-4 overall) didn’t get another hit until the eighth inning when they were trailing 7-1.

“It’s good to see pitchers that we’re going to see later on in the playoffs,” Ciola said. “We know we’ll see these guys again.”

Wanamingo 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 3 1 – 8 12 2

Hounds 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 3 2

Hounds pitching: Jack Dankert (L) 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 6 K; Alex Ciola, 3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 HBP; Jordan Hart, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 1 K

Hounds hitting: Alex Ciola, 1-for-3, R, HBP; Eric Torres, 0-for-3; Jordan Hart, 0-for-4; Nestor Jimenez, 1-for-2, RBI; Mark Harber, 0-for-2, HBP; Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-3; Tony Ciola, 0-for-3; Jack Dankert, 0-for-3; Isaac Schumacher, 1-for-2, BB; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-2, SB; Riley Retterath, 0-for-1; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-1