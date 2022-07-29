In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea and Austin and filled up five tables both Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners on Tuesday were:

First place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third place: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth place: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fifth place: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Wednesday winners were:

First place: Bonnie Fritz and Tom Flaherty

Second place: Vandy Newman and Loren Cleland

Third place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth place: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth place: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Another tidbit on the whist card game.

It was introduced in England and picked up by American women in the late 1800s. Back in England, middle and upper class ladies were often asked to fill in a seat. Women soon competed against men and the men were surprised to find that women were successful players and the rest is history.

As the woman’s role in a marriage was to manage the household, part of that job was teaching children to play whist and the game would prosper. The duplicate form of whist competed for a sense of accomplishment rather than gambling for money; it was more acceptable in polite society.