In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:52 pm Friday, July 29, 2022
Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea and Austin and filled up five tables both Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Winners on Tuesday were:
First place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second place: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third place: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Fourth place: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Fifth place: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
Wednesday winners were:
First place: Bonnie Fritz and Tom Flaherty
Second place: Vandy Newman and Loren Cleland
Third place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fourth place: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fifth place: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Another tidbit on the whist card game.
It was introduced in England and picked up by American women in the late 1800s. Back in England, middle and upper class ladies were often asked to fill in a seat. Women soon competed against men and the men were surprised to find that women were successful players and the rest is history.
As the woman’s role in a marriage was to manage the household, part of that job was teaching children to play whist and the game would prosper. The duplicate form of whist competed for a sense of accomplishment rather than gambling for money; it was more acceptable in polite society.