In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

A lengthy article on the game of whist, a forerunner of duplicate bridge, was in the July issue of ACBL magazine. I will share some historic events next week.

Duplicate Bridge is played each Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Start time for both days is 11:30 a.m.

Tuesdays winners with five tables playing were

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Third place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

• Fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday saw 11 teams playing. Places were

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Loren Cleland

• Fourth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Fifth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea and Austin.

We welcome additional players and have plenty of room for more tables.

Many people come early for lunch before play starts. The Senior Cafe is well staffed and efficient, food is excellent, and the prices are more than fair. Check us out.