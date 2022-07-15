In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Players from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin, played duplicate bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday every week, starting at 11:30 a.m. Nine teams played both days this week, winners on Tuesday were:

First place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place (tie): Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth place: Gail Schmidt and Larry Heimsness

Wednesday winners were:

First place: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Third place: Edna Knobbe and Romelle Enderson

Fourth place: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

We have all heard the expression “knowledge is power.” In a book written by Francis Bacon in 1620, “The New Instrument,” he argued that this is so; avid bridge players use this technique in the bidding process, in the analyzing of leads, in the decision of what suit, etc.

One gets that information by paying close attention to the bidding as it goes around the table; if an opponent does not understand a certain bid, he may ask the partner of the bidder to explain what a certain bid means; another way of gaining knowledge! The Medical Field is known to give credence to this idea of “brain exercise” We are encouraged to “ask questions” during the bidding process. The transparency exhibited in an active bidding exercise is also an example of this expression.

Proof of value is to follow the young middle school students through high school who are lucky enough to live in an area where mathematics departments are large enough and have the ability to include teaching this game as part of their curriculum. Statistics show that these students excel in all mathematical studies.