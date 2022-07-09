In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Four full tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday, July 5.

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place, Gail Schmidt and Larry Heimsness

Third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Five full tables played on Wednesday, July 6. Winners were:

First place: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth place: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth place: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players came from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

This competitive game is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 11:30 a.m.

We welcomed a new player today, back to the tables from many years ago. Welcome to the club and good luck.

Call Joyce at 1-507-437-2750 if you need a partner. The lunch room opens at 11 a.m. for those who want to have lunch before the games start.