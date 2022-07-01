In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center. Both days start at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesdays winners with four tables:

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesday winners with nine teams playing:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa. Several players come early and have lunch in the Center Cafe which is open at 11 a.m. Kitchen is staffed by volunteers like Nancy Adams and others. We need to acknowledge these people often for their service to seniors

One of our players is a good teacher when it comes to “bridge hints,” such as the rule of 20. Basically, it is a hand with two five/six cards suits in the majors (hearts and spades) or minors (clubs and diamonds) with insufficient card count to open the bidding which is 14 points or less. Variables are a big part of the game of Bridge. With at least a high count point of eight, and count the number of cards in the two suits, maybe 11, and three points for a void, hand is worth 22 points and with partner’s hand, could be a winner.