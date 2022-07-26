In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club

On Wednesday, July 20, the Brownsdale Study Club met at the home of Mary Kidwiler Moritz. Vice President Fern Paschke opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved. Four members answered the roll call, “The most important person that I have met.” Ladybird Johnson, Tom Brokaw, Ed Sullivan and a former governor were some of the responses.

Under old business, the Brownsdale Community Fair was a success. Several people signed up for the sedum bowl door prize. Caroleen Wolterman was the winner. Since all of the members were not present, we will decide next month on changing our meeting date.

Under new business Rena shared that the book “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” now has a sequel, “The Book Woman’s Daughter.”

Mary announced the upcoming blood drive which will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Brownsdale on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Please call Mary to make an appointment 507-567-2653 as walk-ins are not recommended.

Mary made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Rena.

Mary’s blast from the past highlighted the July 21, 1988 Study Club meeting, which was held at Laura Akkerman’s home with 11 members present. Rosie Becker presented the outside reading for Lorene Fett, who was unable to attend. Mary Volkman presented the main topic, “Saving the Peregrine Falcon.”

Therese Manggaard presented the main topic, “Adaptive Gardening.” Gardening has so many health benefits, but as we age it may become more difficult. There are several ways to make gardening easier. Plant in raised beds or containers. Mow less lawn. Choose plants that require less work. Mulch. Choose ergonomic tools. Listen to your body. Hydrate and protect your skin from the sun. Take breaks.

Mary served a delicious rhubarb dessert.