In Your Community: Book signing to be held at Sweet Reads

Sweet Reads will be hosting a book signing event on Saturday, July 23, for author Brad Zellar and his book “Till the Wheels Fall Off.”

“Till the Wheels Fall Off” follows Matthew Carnap, who copes with his combination of insomnia and ADHD by going to his stepfather’s roller rink and listening to his vast collection of eclectic music.

The two bond over the music until his mother and stepfather divorce and Carnap moves away, returning years later in his 20s where he searches for memories in a football stadium pressbox as well as a way to connect with his stepfather.