Hounds’ comeback effort falls short against Diamondbacks

The Austin Greyhounds made some late noise, but it was silenced in the final frame as they fell 4-3 to the Dodge County Diamondbacks in Marcusen Park Friday night.

Jack Dankert gave Austin a chance when he pounded a one-out ground-rule double to left in the bottom of the ninth, but the threat ended when Andrew Schmacher flew out to center field and Alex Ciola flew out to deep left field.

The Diamondbacks had runners on first and third with one out in the top of the ninth, but Jordan Hart escaped trouble by recording a strikeout and forcing a groundout.

Josh Molina crushed a two-run double to center field to bring the Hounds within 4-3 with one out in the eighth, but Mark Harber and Isaac Shumacher were retired to end the frame.

Dankert put the Hounds on the board when he slapped an RBI single to left field with two outs in the sixth to bring them within 4-1.

Josh Molina drew a one-out walk to start the frame and Mark Harber reached on a throwing error. Nestor Jimenez singled to load the bases.

The Diamondbacks went up 2-0 in the third inning when Hayfield grad Erik Bungum singled in a pair.

DC 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 – 3 11 1

Hounds 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 – 4 8 0

Hounds pitching: Alex Laureano (L) 7 IP, 10 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 HBP: Jordan Hart, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Hounds hitting: Alex Ciola, 1-for-4, double, R; Eric Torres, 1-for-4, R; Jordan Hart, 0-for-4; Josh Molina, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs BB, R; Mark Harber, 1-for-4; Nestor Jimenez, 1-for-3; Tony Ciola, 1-for-4; Jack Dankert, 0-for-1, BB; Andrew Schumacher, 0-for-3; Yamil Ocasio-Morales, 0-for-1; Isaac Schumacher, 0-for-1