Hormel named to Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that it has ranked No. 15 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This is the 22nd consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power magazine.

“Once again we are honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies to sell for in the nation,” said David Weber, vice president of sales, Foodservice. “We’re proud of our reputation for having a sales culture that is second to none. This award is a testament to our empowered and expertly trained team of sales professionals who are committed to delivering consistent growth and profitability for our customers.”

According to Janet Hogan, senior vice president, human resources, the sales program at Hormel Foods is built on the principles of clarity, focus and alignment.

“Our company invests in the education, development and success of every member of the sales team,” Hogan said. “We have built a culture of accountability within our sales divisions that allows us to celebrate successes while challenging team members to exceed their goals. This culture has positioned Hormel Foods as best-in-class within the industry.”

To determine the final list of companies, the Selling Power’s research team analyzed and ranked data across key areas including compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, sales enablement, and diversity and inclusion.

The list encompasses companies of all sizes that are leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.

The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be viewed here: www.sellingpower.com/lists/2022/50-best-companies-to-sell-for#50be