Gov. Walz appoints Martinez to fill Third Judicial District vacancy

A lawyer based at Donnelly Law Office in Austin has been appointed to fill judge’s vacancy in the Third Judicial District.

Gov.Tim Walz has appointed Associate Attorney Natalie Martinez as District Court judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.

Martinez will be replacing the Honorable Kevin A. Lund and will be chambered in Austin.

“Ms. Martinez’s deep understanding of the needs of her community and strong legal acumen will serve Mower County well for years to come,” Walz said. “Her unique background and perspective, combined with her wide breadth of legal experience, will make her a tremendous asset to the bench.”

Aside from working at Donnelly Law Office, Martinez is also a part-time public defender in Freeborn County, and a Mower County conciliation court referee. She works primarily in the areas of family law, criminal defense, and child protection.

Martinez previously was an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, providing representation to victims of domestic abuse in family law matters. Her community involvement includes volunteering with her local community theater, holding various leadership positions within the Freeborn County and Tenth District Bar Associations, and serving on the boards of the First Lutheran Church and the Crime Victim’s Crisis Center. She earned her B.A. from St. Olaf College and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona counties.