Frederick J. Bissen, 102, of Stacyville, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Frederick John Bissen was born February 14, 1920 in Mitchell County, Iowa to Margaret “Maggie” (Smith) and Mathias Bissen. He attended St. John’s Catholic School in Johnsburg, Minnesota. After his parents were killed in an automobile accident, Fred took over the family farm on the Iowa state line in rural Stacyville, Iowa in 1940. On June 23, 1942, Fred married Myrna Elliott in Stacyville, Iowa and together they raised their 12 children. In addition to running the family farm, he also did custom farm work including corn shelling and cob grinding, livestock hauling and crop spraying.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, Minnesota, the Knights of Columbus, sang in the Men’s Choir and was a member of Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa. Fred was also a member of Farm Bureau, the Republican Party, the Mitchell County Historical Society, served on the Stacyville Community Nursing Home Board, was a member of Cedar Valley Memories, Cedar Valley Engine Club and was a long-time participant in the Lyle Cancer Auction.

Fred liked collecting Ford and Fordson tractors and vintage Ford cars. He enjoyed riding around on his Segway into his mid-90’s. He participated in many tractor rides, antique farm equipment shows which included exhibiting his tractors and implements. Fred enjoyed his pull tabs, wine time, and joking with the best of them. He always had a smart quip or funny story to add to the conversation. Fred enjoyed his time with old and new friends at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home and always sang the praises of the staff that cared for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Math and Maggie Bissen; wife, Myrna Bissen in 2009; son, Howard Bissen who died in Vietnam in 1968; granddaughter, Annette Bissen (daughter of Jim and Becky); granddaughter-in-law, Kari Bissen (daughter-in-law of Russ); and siblings, Raymond Bissen in infancy, Rosina (Phillip) Koenigs, Sister Julia Bissen, Agnes Bissen, Margaret (Alex) Blake, and Martha (Bob) Heinrich.

Fred is survived by his children: Jim (Becky) Bissen of Rose Creek, Joyce (Ed) Kreidermacher of Altura, June Bissen of Jupiter, Florida, Dale (Sandy) Bissen of Rose Creek, Shirley Bissen (Peter Lakasiewicz) of St. Louis, Missouri, Elly Bissen (Curt Anderson) Apalachicola, Florida, Russ Bissen of Stacyville, Emily (Dean) Kiefer of Adams, Rosalie (Bob) Kipling of Omaha, Nebraska, Larry (Barb) Bissen of Stacyville, and Mary Bissen of Windermere, Florida; 34 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; sister: (Bernice) Sister Marydel Bissen of St. Joseph, Wisconsin; sister-in-law: Theresa (John) Elliott of Rollingstone, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 3rd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and at the church on Wednesday morning one hour prior to the service.