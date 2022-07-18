Family fun this weekend at the Nature Center

The Dammen Adventure Family Fun Day is slated for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

Families are invited to walk the trails and take part in a variety of survival-themed dames and challenges including archer, throwing an atlatl, mini-games and more.

Canoe rentals will be free on Dobbins creek only during the event.

Sign-in for the event will be right outside the front doors to the Interpretive Center. Grab an event map and mark off the events you participate in for a chance to win a raffle prize at the end of the day.

There is a suggested donation of $20 per family. All proceeds will benefit the Dammen Mentorship Program.

The Dammen Mentorship Program offers first time job experience in the field of environmental education to kids 13-18 years old. This year there are 26 mentees. The proceeds from this family fun day go towards giving mentors a small stipend at the end of the summer.

The 2nd annual Duck Race Down Dobbins Creek Fundraiser will also be held this coming Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

Sponsor one duck, five ducks, or as many as you want as they race their way down Dobbins Creek.

The race will start at the stepping stone bridge and end at the culvert bridge. Prizes will be awarded to places first through fifth. All proceeds raised will also go towards the Dammen Mentorship Program!

Ducks are $5 each or 5 ducks for $20. Cash, check, or card will be accepted. People will be able to start purchasing their ducks on Tuesday. You must stop in to the Nature Center to purchase. You do not need to be present to win.