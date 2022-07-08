Evie Mohrfeld: Summer schedule continues to roll on

As the summer flies by, our trips have also picked up speed.

We’re learning to work with weather conditions and have started to resume some of the fun trips that go along with summer in Minnesota.

Our future travel schedule is as follows.

Wednesday: Chanhassen Dinner Theater presents “Footloose.” We depart at 9 a.m.

Aug. 3 : It’s the Twins vs. the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis with great seating. A few seats are available and our trip departs at 9 a.m. “Go Twins!”

Aug. 4: Meeting with travel representatives from 2-4 p.m. for our trips on the New England Fall tour in the Spring of 2023, which includes Charleston, Jekyll Island, and Savannah. We will also talk about our Fall 2023 11-day cruise to Paris and Normandy on the Seine River. This event is open to the public.

Sept. 13: Church Basement Ladies newest stage play “Plowin Thru” at the Ames Theatre in Bloomington. Trip departs at 9 a.m.

Sept. 25: Historic trolley tour and riverboat cruise, “Jazz Me on the Water.” This is a music-filled and narrated tour on the boat that also includes a delightful buffet.

Plans are in order for a holiday show at the Fireside Theatre in Wisconsin based on the Christmas favorite “White Christmas.” dates of this overnight trip are Nov. 17-18. Brochures available soon.

Some trips may be already filled, but we encourage you to get on a waiting list.

All trips depart from the south end of Walmart. Boarding begins 15 minutes early.

Currently the ban on wearing masks has been taken off, but we are still taking precautions.

We also are currently not needing a proof of vaccine to join us on our travel destinations.

Evie’s Travel address is P.O.Box 575 Austin, MN, 55912. Our email is eviestravel@charter.net.

Travel Phone number is 507-438-3946. We are located at Mower County Senior Center located at 400 Third Avenue NW.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.